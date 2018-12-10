MaryMary is a high energy Rock-n-Roll cover band from Louisville and they will be performing at the 24th Belknap Fall Festival. Their lead singer, Mary Beth VanMeter, has been voted Best Female Singer by the Courier-Journal five years in a row, The band will be performing along with some other local favorites like Carly Johnson, Brigid Kaelin, The Southern Sirens and The Louisville Leopard Percussionists, among others. There will also be 50 local artists on-hand, beer, wine, food trucks, educational activities and a family fun zone. The Belknap festival kicks off Friday, October 12, 2018 at 6:30 PM and goes until 11 PM. The festival continues on Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 11 AM until 11 PM. MaryMary performs Saturday at 8 PM. The festival is being held near the Douglas Loop, at 1930 Harvard Drive in Louisville, KY. The event is family friendly and free to attend. The Belknap Fall Festival is sponsored by Perelmutre and Goldberg Orthodontics. For more information, go to BelknapNeighborhood.org. To keep up with the band, go to MaryMaryRocks.com.

