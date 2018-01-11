Businessman Will Russell has reinvented himself and his career several times, starting with the launch of the fan festival LebowskiFest more than 15 years ago. Since then, there has been Why Louisville, Funtown Mountain and some personal ups and downs, which he has been very open about. Now it's time for the next chapter, which includes CaddyShack Fest, a mental health project called Everything Will be OK and his storefront, The Marvelous Mystery, which opens Friday, November 2, 2018. Will Russell and his business partner Lorna-Mae Ward stopped by Great Day Live to take everyone on a sort of guided talking tour of the new shop, which is part retail and part roadside attraction. The Marvelous Mystery is located at 414 Baxter Avenue in Louisville, KY. For more information, check them out on online or on Facebook.

