Mama Said String Band is taking the Bluegrass scene by storm, and you can hear them perform live this weekend for free. The five-piece group draws their sound from multiple genres, including Bluegrass, Americana, Folk, R&B and Gospel. The band released their self-titled debut album in February 2018. You can catch the Mama Said String Band for free this Sunday at the Mellwood Tavern, located at 1801 Old Brownsboro Road in Louisville, KY. Doors open at 3 PM and the music kicks off at 5 PM. To keep up with the band, go to their website at mamasaidstringband.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV