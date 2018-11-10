Twice a year, a special pop-up shop opens for a single day in Louisville and no money is exchanged. The Love Street Shop accepts community donations and then lets homeless people shop for what they need, for free. The next Love Street Shop pop-up is Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the corner of Campbell and Washington streets in the Butchertown area of Louisville, KY. They are still in need of winter clothing for adults and children and are especially in need of socks and long johns, as well as camping gear, personal care items and non-perishable food. You can drop off donations for the Love Street Shop on Saturday, October 13, 2018 between 8:30 AM and 12 PM. Nancy Bohannon and Patricia Pringle stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the charitable event. To keep up with Love Street Shop, check out their Facebook page.

