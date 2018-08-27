A local author has updated his Louisville bucket list book after his publisher's warehouse in St. Louis was destroyed in a fire last November. Kevin Gibson’s second edition of 100 Things to Do in Louisville Before You Die includes a everything from cemeteries, a local pizzeria, the Belle of Louisville, the McAlpine Locks & Dam, and even Colonel Sanders. You can meet author Kevin Gibson and purchase a copy of “100 Things to Do in Louisville Before You Die” on Thursday, August 30, 2018 from 6 PM – 8 PM at Old 502 Winery (120 S. 10th St. Louisville, KY) and on September 22, 2018 at the Art & Craft Market (1228 E. Breckinridge St. Louisville, KY). To order the book online, click here.

© 2018 WHAS-TV