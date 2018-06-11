Three local cemeteries are honoring women who fought for the right to vote by providing maps to visit their final resting places. After decades of work, women were granted the right to vote in 1920, thanks the the Women's Suffrage Movement. Volunteers marked the headstones of Louisville suffragists with flowers and markers to that voters could visit. The public was invited on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 to leave a note on a sign at each grave. The graves are located at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville Cemetery and Eastern Cemetery.

