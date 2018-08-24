Tomorrow, the Louisville Bats will celebrate the classic film, The Sandlot, by giving away bobbleheads and playing movie clips during their game against the Indianapolis Indians. Greg Galiette stopped by the studio today with the details. The Louisville Bats tribute to The Sandlot is on Friday, August 24, 2018 at Slugger Field. The first 2,000 fans will receive a free 'Ham' Porter Sandlot bobblehead. The game against the Indianapolis Indians starts at 7:00 PM. Gates open at 6:30 PM, and there will be fireworks after the game. For more tickets and more information, go to www.BatsBaseball.com.

