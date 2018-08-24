The 19th amendment, which granted women this right, was passed in August of 1918. Now every August 26th is marked as Women’s Equality Day to honor all the suffragettes who worked towards women’s rights. Marsha Weinstein and Tina Ward Pugh joined us to discuss Louisville’s equality day celebration, along with reenactor Amy Parker. You can join the League of Women Voters at “Speaking Out: Educating Women”, being held Saturday, August 25, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM at the Frazier Museum, located at 829 West Main Street in Louisville, KY. For more details, visit www.lwvlouisville.org.

© 2018 WHAS-TV