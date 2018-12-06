Poetry slams are one of the fastest growing trends in the Louisville arts community. These unique poetry competitions have artists perform their poetry in front of an audience and judges rank them on a one-to-ten point system. Lance G. Newman II aka “Mr. Spreadlove” is a local poet and visual artist who helps organize a monthly poetry slam at the KMAC Museum, and he joined us in the GDL studio with details on the slam. The KMAC Poetry Slam is held on the second Tuesday of each month, from 7 - 10 PM. Admission is free and open to all ages. If you’d like to enter and perform your poetry, tickets are $7.

The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft is located at 715 West Main Street. For more information go to https://www.kmacmuseum.org/

If you’d like to learn more about Mr. Spreadlove, follow him on Facebook.

