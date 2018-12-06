Stephen Foster was called America’s first great composer, and his life and music are still celebrated after more than 150 years since his passing. A local musical has been paying tribute to the late composer for six decades, and “The Stephen Foster Story” recently opened for the summer season in Bardstown, KY. Musical director Michel Bolden joins us along with several cast members to perform a few Foster favorites in the GDL studio. The Stephen Foster Story runs through August 11, 2018 in Bardstown, KY at My Old Kentucky Home State Park.

For tickets or details, go to www.stephenfoster.com or call 800-626-1563

© 2018 WHAS-TV