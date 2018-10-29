A local author has a new book out about local ghost stories and spooky legends. You've probably heard that ghosts haunt the Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, but what about disembodied voices at the Highlands Tap Room in Louisville, or strange happenings at Mark's Feed Store on Bardstown Road? Kentucky also claims headless ghosts, a werewolf, and a few UFOs, according to author Daniel Meyer. The new book is called "Kentucky Haunts,” and he says he's experienced several of those strange phenomena. Meyer stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the book. You can purchase the book here.

