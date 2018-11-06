Filmmakers from all over Kentuckiana will compete to see who can make the best short film in only 48 hours. The 48-Hour Film Project is being held from July 20 – 22, 2018 and the winning team will go up against films from around the world at Filmapalooza 2019 for a chance at the grand prize and an opportunity to screen at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 Short Film Corner. The project's producer Chad Thomas is here with interns Sterling Boren and Hayley Stevenson, and they’re joined by members of last year's winning team, Michael Goatley, Remington Smith and Robert Skrodenis of BOOM ROASTED.

The 48-Hour Film Project is July 20 - 22 & the films will be shown at the Village 8 theater starting July 26th, 2018.

To sign up, go to http://www.48hourfilm.com/louisville



