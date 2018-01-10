A Louisville slipper company that has gotten some national attention over the past few years is about to become even more well-known, thanks to a big time collaboration. It all started when Snooki, from the MTV show Jersey Shore, wore a pair of Happy Feet slippers on the show. From there, the company was featured on the show Shark Tank. Now, the local business has announced a new collaboration with Disney, Pixar and Marvel. Louisville entrepreneur Pat Yates stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the collaboration with Disney, and the comfy slippers that got him there. The Happy Feet Disney collection launches today, October 1, 2018 at BuyHappyFeet.com.

