It’s almost time for the annual Waggin’ Trail Festival! The pet-friendly community walk and fundraiser is being held at the Louisville Water Tower Park on June 10th from 2 PM – 5 PM and will feature animal booths, food & beverage vendors and live music, with proceeds benefiting the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS). Today we’re joined by Alisa Gray from KHS, along with Jason Lyvers from Mile Wide Beer Company. The local brewery will be serving beer at the festival and donating 40% of proceeds to KHS.

The Kentucky Humane Society hosts the 24th annual Waggin’ Trail Festival for the Animals at the Louisville Water Tower Park on June 10th, 2018.

You can register for the walk at www.kyhumane.org or call 502-515-3147 for more information.

