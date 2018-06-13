This weekend an annual benefit for flood relief in Southern Indiana will celebrate the migration of one of America’s most recognizable butterfly species. The 8th Annual Monarch Festival is taking place this Saturday, June 16th at a new location in downtown Utica, IN. The festival will include art demonstrations, dance, food trucks, art vendors, live music, and proceeds will benefit Flood Relieft Utica & Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana (AASI). Brian Bell is the president of the AASI, and he's here with Tori Conn from the Monarch Festival along with “Funky Junk Meister” Jason Wright, the “Crazy Chicken Lady” Michele Strotman, and the Louisville Crasher’s Mark Maxwell. The 8th Annual Monarch Festival is being held Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 10 AM – 9 PM at Utica Town Hall located at 107 N. 4th St. in Jeffersonville, IN. Admission is $10. The Louisville Crasher perform at 6 PM.

For more details, visit https://www.sointoart.org/



© 2018 WHAS-TV