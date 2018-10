Louisville native Kenneth “K-O” Lewis is the artist behind the official 2018 St. James Court Art Show poster. His poster will be prominently displayed and available for purchase at the art show, which runs Friday, October 5, 2018 through Sunday, October 7, 2018 in Old Louisville. Admission is free; no pets are allowed. For more information about the art show and where to park, go to StJamesCourtArtShow.com. See more from the artist at Lewis Acrylics on Facebook.

