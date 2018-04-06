A local adult day care center has opened their doors to the ever growing immigrant population, which now makes up 7% of the Louisville population. Access Care Adult Health Day Center in St. Matthews provides a second home for those in need of culturally and linguistically competent adult day care programs for seniors who’ve immigrated to the United States. Anne Doyle visited Access Care to explore how their programs can alleviate many of the difficulties that come with resettling for both seniors and their families.

Access is located at 908 Dupont Road Louisville, KY, within close proximity to several hospitals and offering medical care and social activities.

To learn more, call (502) 891-0029.

