Local 502 is a union of more than 2,000 plumbers, pipefitters and service technicians behind some of Louisville's largest and most iconic buildings. They are the skilled tradesman behind the Omni Hotel, Churchill Downs and the UPS Hub, just to name a few. Local 502 is a combination of former Local 107 and Local 522, after the two merged in 2003. Ryan Kieber and Dennis Hearl from Local 502 stopped by to talk more about the organization. Local 502 has a special training program puts men and women through over 246 hours of classroom training a year. In addition, they must meet 1,800 hours of on the job training for a total of five years. To learn more about Local 502 online, go to LU502.com or call 502-361-8492 for more information.

