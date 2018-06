Angie Fenton is checking out the custom printed athletic apparel and meal prep bags by Chic Gear made right here in Louisville, KY. Angie is joined by Chic Gear owner Sonia Thompson with details on the athlete-friendly clothing line.

You can buy Chic Gear at Le Rack Consignment and Man Cave Boutique located at 618 Baxter Avenue in Louisville, KY and online at http://www.chicgear.me/

