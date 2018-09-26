A local chef is combining great films and delicious food and drinks to bring a weekly movie night to his restaurant. Chef John Varanese stopped by Great Day Live to make his diablo sandwich, inspired by the film Smokey and the Bandit. going to make sure you get your sandwich and* get to enjoy the movie during "Lights, Camera, Levee!" at Levee at the River House. Movie night kicks off this Sunday, September 30, 2018, and will be held on the lawn every Sunday in October at 8:30 PM, starting off with a classic featuring the late Burt Reynolds and the Diablo sandwich that you can order while enjoying the movie. Other movies in the series include Caddyshack, National Lampoon's Vacation and Ferris Buehler's Day Off. The movies are free to watch and food and drinks are regular price to enjoy during the movies. Levee at the River House is located at 3015 River Road in Louisville, KY. Check them out online at leveerestaurant.com or call 502-897-5000 for more information.

