Local music fans call Laurie Jane and the 45s "Louisville's rising blues sensations.” The band has a new album coming out next month, and they is also supporting a local radio station that's dedicating its entire playlist to Kentucky-made music during this Thursday's Give for Good fundraiser. Gary Sampson is the Music Director at WCHQ 100.9 FM, previously known as Crescent Hill Radio, and has helped collect over 33,000 local songs in the WCHQ database. WCHQ is one of the non-profits hoping to benefit during the annual day of local giving called Give for Good Louisville. Give for Good Louisville is being held Thursday, September 13, 2018 and WCHQ is one of the many local nonprofits using the day to raise donations. You can find out about their full day of live music and special programming at http://wchqfm.com/index.html. You can hear Laurie Jane & the 45s at the Garvin Gate Blues Festival on October 13, the same day their new album comes out. You can keep up with the band at https://lauriejaneandthe45s.com/.

