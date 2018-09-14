After a long week, if all you want to do is skip the gym or yoga class and head home to your cat, there is a perfect solution for you at Purrfect Day Cat Café. They are now offering kitten yoga, where you can enjoy a session with instructor Betsy Durham, all while surrounded by a room full of kittens. All of the kittens are available for adoption through the Kentucky Humane Society. According to Purrfect Day Cat Café employees, interacting with lots of different people really helps to socialize the kittens. If you want to learn more about kitten yoga, just go to www.purrfectdaycafe.com. There are classes coming up Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 8 PM and Friday, September 21, 2018 at 9:30 AM. Purrfect Day Cat Café is located at 1741 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. In addition to kitten yoga, instructor Betsy Durham also teaches goat and puppy yoga. Check out her Facebook page for upcoming events.

© 2018 WHAS-TV