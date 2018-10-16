For 60 years, special needs children in Kentuckiana have been getting physical, occupational and speech therapies, regardless of whether or not their parents could pay. To celebrate their diamond anniversary, the Kids Center Gala is being held to help raise money. The gala will be Saturday, September 20, 2018 at the Omni Hotel, which is located at 400 South Second Street in Louisville, KY. People 21 and over are invited to purchase tickets and tables at the gala, which will include a silent auction, food, drinks and dancing.

