The 100-meter dash has been part of the modern Olympics for more than 120 years, but not once have those competitors had to race it in high heels. The heels will add an extra edge to the 100-meter dash this weekend as the High Heel Race kicks off the Louisville Pride Festival in the Highlands this Saturday afternoon. It's a fundraiser for VOICES of Kentuckiana. There will be a costume contest and contest for most original heels. Rachel and Pam Platt are judges this year. The High Heel Race is Saturday, September 15, 2018 on Bardstown Road near Eastern Parkway in Louisville, KY. The parade of heels is at 1:15 PM and the race starts at 1:30 PM. Runners must be 18 years of age or older, and there's a two-inch heel minimum for participants. No pushing or shoving is allowed or you could be disqualified. To register before the race, go to https://www.voicesky.org.

