The Kentucky Opera is changing with the seasons this year. The last full day of summer kicks off a new arts season in Louisville, with their production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” The family-friendly story is sung in German with English dialogue and supertitles, and is the first of three productions this season. The Magic Flute is about a prince who finds love, is saved from a dragon, and outsmarts the Queen of the Night. The second production of the new season will be “Enemies, A Love Story” in November, followed by “Rigoletto” in February. The Kentucky Opera’s production of "The Magic Flute" opens Friday, September 21, 2018, at 8 PM, with another performance set for Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 2 PM at The Brown Theater. Visit https://kyopera.org/ or call 502-584-7777 for more information.

