It’s Hemp History Week, and the crop that played a vital part in Kentucky’s past has now become one of the fastest growing industries in America. Kush Bottles CEO Nick Kovacevich joins us with an insider’s look into the state of the industry and explains why it’s so important to have child-safe packaging and adequate labeling.

For more information, visit https://www.kushbottles.com



© 2018 WHAS-TV