A New Albany native has returned to play Waterfront Wednesday for her first hometown show in three years. Katie Toupin toured the world as part of the band Houndmouth, before deciding to forge her own path as a solo artist. Her debut EP, Moroccan Ballroom, came out in March 2018, named after the room it was recorded in. In addition to playing music, Katie also teaches songwriting 101 and personal coaching. She is also currently booking October gigs as part of the “KT at Home House” show series. You can catch Katie Toupin with her band tonight, August 29, 2018 at Waterfront Wednesday at 6 PM. The show is free and open to the public. She will also be playing a show Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 9 PM at Odeon, located at 1335 Story Avenue in Louisville, KY. If you want to keep up with Katie Toupin, go to https://katietoupinmusic.com.

