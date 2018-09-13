Louisville has contributed a lot to the world, including the cheeseburger, the Hot Brown, Jennifer Lawrence, Muhammad Ali. But jug band music should be on that list, too. A century before the Urban Bourbon Trail took off, Louisville was famous for the whiskey jug, as it was used to make music. Once a year, performers from all over the country come here to celebrate it at the National Jug Band Jubilee. Louisville's own Juggernaut Jug Band helps keep the music alive. The National Jug Band Jubilee is Saturday, September 16, 2018 at the Brown Forman Amphitheater, located at 1301 River Road in Louisville, KY on the Waterfront next to the Big Four Bridge. The Juggernaut Jug Band will play at 5 PM. There will be music from 1 PM until 10 PM on Saturday. 00 until 10 Saturday night. You can see the whole lineup at http://www.jugbandjubilee.com/.

