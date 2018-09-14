Forget any preconceived notions you may have about jug music. Local author Michael Jones has written a book about jug mug music, and says the style is a lot more inclusive than many people realize. According to Jones, like jazz and blues, jug band music stems from African tradition and was made popular by African Americans, like Earl McDonald and his Louisville Jug Band. Jones sought out their stories for his book “Louisville Jug Music: From Earl McDonald to the National Jubilee”. Jones will be part of the Jug Band Jubilee this weekend at Waterfront Park’s Brown-Forman Amphitheater, located at 1301 River Road in Louisville KY. The Jug Band Jubilee is Saturday September 15, 2018 from 12PM until 11 PM, rain or shine. The event is free and you can go to http://www.jugbandjubilee.com/2018-2/ for more information.

© 2018 WHAS-TV