The 18th Century Market Fair will include mock revolutionary war battles, period food and drink, crafts and 18th century style entertainment. The group Jack Salt and Friends will be performing on October 27 and October 28, 2018. The fair will be held at Locust Grove, which is located at 561 Blankenbaker Lane in Louisville, KY. You can see the entire entertainment schedule at LocustGrove.org.

© 2018 WHAS-TV