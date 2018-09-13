Excitement is in the air, and vendors are setting up for J-Town’s largest event of the year. The Gaslight Festival has been a tradition for about 40+ years, about half as old as J-Town Hardware, which at 80 years old, it is the oldest business on the square. The store’s owner sees Gaslight Festival as a great time to see old friends and make new ones, and loves all the business and attention the festival brings to the area. The store’s signs have gone viral for their humorous sayings. But while you might be able to get “50 Shades of Gray…Paint” at J-Town Hardware, you won’t be able to buy a bottle of booze from the liquor store next door. Their Gaslight tradition is to close up shop and rent out their parking lot to a man with a barbecue smoker. The parade starts Thursday, September 13, 2018, at 6 PM at the Jeffersontown Commons Shopping Center, located at 9503 Taylorsville Road in Louisville, KY. All of the booths open, and the barbecue will get fired up Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7 PM and wrap up Sunday at 6 PM.

