The Gaslight Festival weekend in Jeffersontown kicks off Friday with the Balloon Glow in Skyview Park, located at 2700 Watterson Trail in Jeffersontown, KY. That's also when the art and crafts booths open along Watterson Trail and spill out onto Taylorsville Road. The street will be blocked through Sunday night. The closures aren't expected to be a problem for local businesses like RecBar and the brand new Feast BBQ that just opened this month. Gaslight Festival kicks off with the Balloon Glow on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7PM and wraps up with a car show and pipe-smoking contest on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

