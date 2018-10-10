Triathletes will be competing in IRONMAN Louisville on Sunday, October 14, 2018. Centered around the historic Ohio River, Louisville is considered one of the most vibrant IRONMAN venues on the circuit. The course includes a 2.4 mile swim in the Ohio River, a 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run. Triathletes Eric Bannon, Peter Reid, Erin Couch, Jeremy Couch, Diana Leroux-Woolf, Nick Curcio, Elise Hawkins, Adam Embry, John Zeydel and Roy Knight stopped by Great Day Live to talk more about the weekend competition and shared their personal stories about what inspires them to push themselves so far. Check out the official IRONMAN Louisville website for more information.

