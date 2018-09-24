Soon, every high school student across the country will need to learn CPR before they can graduate. Learning isn't always the same as retaining a skill, though, so a University of Louisville professor is working on a film to help them better remember the life-saving process. Dr. Lorrel Brown is a cardiologist and a CPR expert at UofL. She received a grant to make an interactive film that teaches teenagers how to perform CPR. The film centers around a high school basketball team and how the teens respond when their coach collapses and the students need to administer CPR. The theory behind the film, is that we can improve the retention of the CPR skill with a couple different methods. One is with emotion. The film makes viewers feel stressed, anxious and nervous as if they were really there. The other is that they combine the emotional experience with hands-on practice. While watching the film, students actually practice doing chest compressions. Also, the film requires students to answer questions as the film is being played. You can hear more stories and interviews about the University of Louisville on UofLToday every Monday and Tuesday at 6 PM on 93.9 FM and throughout the week on Metro TV and KET KY. For more about UofL and UofL events, go to UofLnews.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV