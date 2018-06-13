If life’s hardships and disappointments are getting you down, there’s an inspirational new book designed to help you change your perspective and transform your life. Stephanie Feger is the author of “Color Today Pretty”, and she joined us in the GDL studio to explain how the book can help readers live a more meaningful, extraordinary life. You can meet author Stephanie Feger at a book-signing on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Derby City Pizza located at 587 Bardstown Road in Mount Washington, KY.

You can follow Stephanie Feger online at http://colortodaypretty.com/



