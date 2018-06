Just in time for Father’s Day, “Superchef” Darnell Ferguson is in the GDL kitchen cooking up bourbon maple pork chops with a sunny-side-up egg. Superchefs serves imaginative breakfasts and southern fare in a lively superhero-themed restaurant located at 1702 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY.

For more information, visit http://www.eatsuperchefs.com

or call 502-

409-8103

© 2018 WHAS-TV