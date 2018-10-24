One of Hollywood’s hottest director is getting put in the hot seat at the Bard’s Town Theatre with The Roast of Tim Burton. The fictitious roast is hosted by Character Assassination, which is a comedy show rooted in fictional and historical roasts, with homes in Louisville and Chicago. The group has recently roasted Mister Rogers and Eminem. Actors Sean Keller, Andy Fleming and Mandee McKelvey stopped by Great Day Live dressed as Tim Burton characters to talk more about the roast. The Roast of Tim Burton is Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Bard’s Town Theatre, which is located at 1801 Bardstown Road in Louisville, KY. Details and tickets are online at TheBardstown.com.

