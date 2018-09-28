The first time Trinity and St. X faced each other on the football field was 1956, and this week, the rivals match up again for this week’s HS GameTime Game of the Week, delivered by PapaJohns.com. The Trinity Shamrocks' have won 14 out of the last 15 seasons, and St. X is looking to put an end that that streak. The game kicks off Friday, September 28, 2018 at Cardinal Stadium, located at 2800 South Floyd Street in Louisville, KY. Kickoff is at 8 PM. St. X alum, Terry Meiners, and Trinity grad, Tony Vanetti, went on the road for this week’s game. Tune into WHAS11’s HS GameTime delivered by Papajohns.com at 11 PM Friday, September 21, 2018 for highlights from the game. To get a 2 topping X-tra large pizza for $11, just go to papajohns.com and enter promo code HSFB11.

© 2018 WHAS-TV