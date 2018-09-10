A New Albany High School counselor has written a book that uses sports as a metaphor for faith. Justin Campbell wrote "The New Complete You: Life Between the Lines" to help motivate people of all ages to become stronger, renewed and complete. Campbell played football at Providence High School and Butler University and also coached the Southern Indiana Catholic junior high team. You can meet him at Harvest Homecoming, where he'll be signing books Thursday, October 11, 2018 through Sunday, October 14, 2018 at booth P-93 on Pearl Street, near Market. You can learn more about the author at Justin-Campbell.com.

