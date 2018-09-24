Humans aren’t the only ones who like to get into the Halloween Spirit, that’s why Feeders Supply is holding its annual Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest to let the pets join in on the fun. To enter, go to any Feeders Supply location and enter your pet for a chance to win awesome prizes and get a free tote bag to go trick or treating in the store. Costume categories include best group costume, most creative, funniest and best trick. You can find details about the Feeders Supply Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest and Bark in the Park in Prospect on October 6, 2018 on Feeders Supply’s Facebook page.

