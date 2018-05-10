St. James Court will be packed for the annual art show. More than 600 artists from all over the world will show off their work at the event in Old Louisville. Local artist Mark Bird recently helped install a historical marker to pay tribute to the founders of the St. James Court art show, including his uncle Malcolm Bird, who dreamed up the idea for the art show in the late 1950s as a way to help pay for repairs to the St. James fountain. You can see the marker, and all of the art October 5-7, 2018 in the St. James Court neighborhood. Admission is free and there are no pets allowed. For more information, go to Stjamescourtartshow.com.

