On Monday, a new sign will be dedicated in Old Louisville to mark a turning point for one of Louisville's most historic neighborhoods. By the 1950s, St. James Court and its famous fountain were in disrepair. But with a group of young men starting to restore several of the historic homes, the neighborhood association fixed the fountain. Although there was no money to pay the bill, association president Malcolm Bird suggested an art show to raise the funds and help bring the neighborhood together. In 1957, they pinned artwork to clotheslines, and the St. James Court Art Show had begun. This October, more than a quarter-million people will visit the annual event and Malcolm Bird's nephew will be able to point to a historical marker celebrating his uncle's vision for St. James. Mark Bird estimates that the first art show raised about $150 for the neighborhood. By the late ‘60s, 40,000 people were attending every year. The St. James marker will be dedicated Monday, September 3, 2018 at a public ceremony near the fountain at 1430 St. James Court. A string quartet will play at 3:30 PM, with the dedication at 4 PM.

© 2018 WHAS-TV