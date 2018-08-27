More than a million people across Kentucky spend time in nature just to experience the state's variety of wildlife.Around 900 other species of creatures are monitored by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, including songbirds, bats, lizards, salamanders, raptors and freshwater mussels. License fees to fish and hunt in Kentucky help fund the state's conservation efforts and now the department hopes to expand its base of support to others passionate about the outdoors. The new initiative, Kentucky Wild, offers opportunities to work in the field with wildlife pros and is part of Kentucky's Department of Fish and Wildlife. To learn more about Kentucky Wild, go to www.fw.ky.gov/kywild.

