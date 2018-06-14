Faced with the overwhelming demands and pressures of a challenging and changing society, we all cope with daily situations that can lead to feelings of confusion, inadequacy, failure or hopelessness. Angie Fenton is at the Brook Hospital, where they provide mental health and substance abuse treatment services to seniors, adults, teens, and children. The Brook Hospital – KMI is located at 8521 Lagrange Rd in Louisville, KY & The Brook Hospital – Dupont is located at 1405 Browns Lane in Louisville, KY. If you or someone you know needs help, there is an assessment and referral specialist available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 502.426.6380.



To schedule a no-cost, confidential appointment, call 502.426.6380 or 800.866.8876.

For more information, visit http://www.thebrookhospitals.com/



