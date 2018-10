A group in E-town says they'll need more than 250 people in costume to break the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Michael Myers at this year's Night Risers Con. The Night Risers Con is Saturday, October 27, 2018 and Sunday, October 28, 2018 at the Pritchard Community Center, located at 404 South Mulberry Street in Elizabethtown, KY. There will be lots of celebrities and a silent auction at the event. For more information and tickets, go to NightRisersCon.com.

