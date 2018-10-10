Great Day Live played their own version of Match Game, with Rachel and the other contestants trying to guess Terry’s answers, and Angie Fenton as emcee. Angie is practicing her game show hosting skills for an upcoming charity event where they will be playing Match Game Fare and Flare. The event is Thursday, October 18, 2018 and will be raising money for The BreakAway, in New Albany, IN. It’s an organization that helps women recovering from addiction. Angie will be hosting the event as local celebrities match volunteer contestant’s responses to wild fill-in-the-blank questions. Guests will enjoy fare donated by local restaurants and are invited to wear their best 70’s flare to win the costume contest. The event is October 18, 2018 at 6:30 PM and will be held at the VFW Post 1693, located at 1919 Grantline Road in New Albany, IN. For more information, go to BreakAwayNewAlbany.com.

© 2018 WHAS-TV