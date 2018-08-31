Can you have a six-piece rock band and not a single one of those instruments be a guitar? Louisville band Grackle is proof that it's possible. Depending on the song, you may hear a violin, cello, saxophone, flute and drums. Grackle’s drummer, Jeff Gard, worked at WHAS-TV for around 30 years. The band is releasing their second and their release party is this Saturday, September 1, 2018 at Odeon, located at 1335 Story Avenue in Louisville, KY. The show starts at 8 PM. You can see a list of other upcoming shows at www.GrackleBand.com

