Jeffersonville firefighters are holding the Great Bowls of Chili Cook-off on Friday, October 26, 2018. There will be 20 different types of chili to sample and the money raised goes to benefit the WHAS Crusade for Children. The cook-off starts at 6 PM and the cost of admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. The event is being held at The Jeffersonville Fire Department Union Hall, located at 2204 East 10th Street in Jeffersonville, IN. For more information, go to CityofJeff.net or call 812-285-6445.

