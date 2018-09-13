Give for Good Louisville is Thursday, September 13, 2018 and many local charities are hoping for the community’s support. Give for Good Louisville is a 24-hour donation drive involving over 500 local nonprofits. One of the charities taking part is WHAS Crusade for Children, and Heather Benson stopped by to talk more about it, along with Cara Baribeau and Molly Melia from the Community Foundation of Louisville. If you want to learn more about the annual donation drive, the website is https://www.giveforgoodlouisville.org/. You can take part by simply donating to the nonprofit of your choice online before midnight Thursday.

