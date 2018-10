The Louisville Open Air Fair, or LOAF, is an event put on by Sullivan University every year and it includes art, food, crafts and more. LOAF will be held Saturday, October 13, 2018 from 10 AM until 2 PM in the parking lot in front of Sullivan University’s College of Pharmacy, located at 2100 Gardiner Lane in Louisville, KY. The event is family and dog-friendly and there will be a dog costume contest at 12 PM. For more information, go to Sullivan.edu or call 502-413-8640.

